It may not be *that* old, but the same offense that brought LSU a National Championship in 2019 is, according to LSU’s players, back at its home in Baton Rouge.

After opening Spring Practices, and plenty of offseason meetings, the Tigers are confident that new Offensive Coordinator Jake Peetz & company will bring more than just energy to the offense this season.

Jake Peetz is LSU's new Offensive Coordinator…or ringer??!!



LOTS of energy out there from the new coaches at Spring Practice Day #2#LSU pic.twitter.com/BcGaqCHPyw — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) March 18, 2021

