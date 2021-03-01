Neighbors wondering why there’s a new “strip club” in the Warehouse District?

NEW ORLEANS– Wait, what? Is there a new “strip club” in the Warehouse District?

Last week neighbors noticed an old building transformed with signs advertising that it was a strip club. Many neighbors were confused by this new establishment.

These curious neighbors later found out that what appeared to be a real strip club ended up just being a set for a TV show. Some neighbors said they asked around and found out it was for “NCIS: New Orleans” but that has not been confirmed.

Regardless, there is not a new strip club in the Warehouse District it is actually a set, that just looked very real.