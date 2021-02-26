Neighbors react after three-year-old girl is shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Residents are outraged…after a three-year-girl is shot while walking with her dad. It happened on Downman Road in New Orleans East late Thursday night.

The horrifying incident, a parent’s worst nightmare.

“That would of killed me if that was my child, I’m not going to even lie. I wouldn’t even be able to sleep at night. I think I would still be out here looking for whoever done that,” said neighbor and father Cornell Smith.

The love Smith has for his son, Cornell Jr., has no bounds. Smith says what happened in his neighborhood last night is unimaginable.

https://wgno.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/02/SMITH-INTERVIEW-1.mp4 See video above for extended interview with Cornell Smith.

“This is forever. This is my blood. You understand me? So if that happened to my baby, I couldn’t even want to imagine that,” said Smith.

Other neighbors, like James Taylor, are simply appalled by the violence.

“But as far as that little girl? That was savage, barbaric, homicidal!” said Taylor.

https://wgno.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/02/TAYLOR-INTERVIEW.mp4 See video above for extended interview with James Taylor.

New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett, who oversees District D, released a statement about the incident that reads in part:

“I am deeply saddened and angered about last night’s shooting in pines village involving a 3-year-old child. I am praying for her full recovery. I urge anyone with information to come forward. If you are responsible, you need to turn yourself in. This senseless violence must stop.”

Taylor says the person responsible will pay for what they did.

“Whoever did what they did, is God going to bring mercy? No he ain’t! God going to bring justice!”

Police say the girl was shot in the hand and is currently in stable condition. There’s no word on a motive or suspect at this time, and police are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.