Neighbors on Pleasure Street in Gentilly are frustrated with flooding

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a neighborhood in Gentilly that always floods when it rains like it did today.

When Cheka Pedescleaux hears rain she goes outside to check out the flooding.

“I woke up and heard the rumbling and you know it was raining hard. Literally you could see the water building up in the street,” she said.

She said when it rains hard enough the whole street is completely flooded.

Heavy rainfall constantly floods Pleasure Street where she lives in Gentilly.

“The water builds up on Elysian Fields and then makes it to our neighborhood,” Pedescleaux said.

Neighbors are frustrated because the water can’t drain because the street is falling apart with several potholes which are making it difficult for the water to drain.

“This is the problem. See how the street is buckling up. There are several spots where the street is buckling right in front of the drains. If they don’t come fix this then we are going to be in big trouble,” she said.

Time and time again her street floods and Cheka says that she doesn’t even want to know what would happen if she woke up one morning and a huge storm hits.

“Fix it, fix our street, fix our plumbing,” she said.