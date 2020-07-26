Neighbors on Pleasure Street in Gentilly are frustrated with flooding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a neighborhood in Gentilly that always floods when it rains like it did today.

When Cheka Pedescleaux hears rain she goes outside to check out the flooding.

“I woke up and heard the rumbling and you know it was raining hard. Literally you could see the water building up in the street,” she said.

She said when it rains hard enough the whole street is completely flooded.

Heavy rainfall constantly floods Pleasure Street where she lives in Gentilly.

“The water builds up on Elysian Fields and then makes it to our neighborhood,” Pedescleaux said.

Neighbors are frustrated because the water can’t drain because the street is falling apart with several potholes which are making it difficult for the water to drain.

“This is the problem. See how the street is buckling up. There are several spots where the street is buckling right in front of the drains. If they don’t come fix this then we are going to be in big trouble,” she said.

Time and time again her street floods and Cheka says that she doesn’t even want to know what would happen if she woke up one morning and a huge storm hits.

“Fix it, fix our street, fix our plumbing,” she said.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 76°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 80% 80° 76°

Monday

81° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 81° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 83° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 78°

Friday

90° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 78°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News