Neighbors in New Orleans East are grateful blighted buildings are being demolished

NEW ORLEANS EAST– Blighted buildings have been a big problem in New Orleans East since Hurricane Katrina. Now the City of New Orleans is doing something about it!

Today on Cindy Place the City of New Orleans demolished a blighted building that’s become a danger and an eye sore.

“It is not as easy as it looks. We don’t just knock it down. We have to follow protocols and procedures, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

She said to demolish these buildings, which the city doesn’t own, it is a long, challenging process that involves precious dollars.

“To do these demolitions, we’ve had to be strategic to find the necessary resources to do it because the ownership is not taking responsibility for the property they have,” she stated.

When neighbor Meridith Green heard they were demolishing this building he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I ran here and I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

For Green clean property in his neighborhood keeps the danger away and opens up New Orleans East for growth.

“Whenever this is clear, whatever scum or creep can’t hang here anymore. It opens up for commerce. Somebody who has money will want to invest in the area, now that the area is clean now,” he said.

In the near future, the city plans on continuing to demolish more of these abandoned buildings. In addition to these blighted properties, the City is working on cleaning up overgrown grass and clearing illegal dumping sites.