Neighbors in Hollygrove hope President Biden’s visit will help with water infrastructure issues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– With President Joe Biden visiting New Orleans, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with neighbors about his visit and how the revamping of the Carrollton Water Plant at the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board could help with street repairs and water infrastructure issues.

“I’m so incredibly excited that Joe Biden is here and I’m glad he’s willing to even consider our opinions,” Chantelle Pierre, who lives in Hollygrove said.

Folks living in Hollygrove near the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board feel President’s Biden’s visit will help.

“All he needs to do is take a ride down the street to see the kind of infrastructure issues we are having,” Pierre said.

Pierre has lived in Hollygrove most of her life and says the streets and water infrastructure are major issues.

“It has been neglected for so long and it has been hard to keep it up if it is not maintained,” Pierre said.

President Joe Biden is visiting the Carrollton Water Plant to see what can be done to fix the water infrastructure in our city, which will help with water quality and flooding issues.

“I hope they do something to keep things from flooding ever again,” England Lewis, who lives in Hollygrove said.

Lewis feels the flooding problem became worse after Hurricane Katrina.

“When we have a hard rain, it’ll flood,” Lewis said.

Another issue in the neighborhood is water quality.

“We do not drink the water, we buy Kentwood,” Pierre said.

These neighbors hope the President’s visit will be good for progress.

“I’m a firm believer that those who live closest to the issues are the ones who are best suited to solve them,” Pierre said.