NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Neighbors in Gentilly are hoping something can be done to reverse the crime trend in their neighborhood.

Starting last Friday, a woman’s rental car was almost stolen, and early Wednesday morning, copper cables were stolen, which knocked out internet for dozens of people.

Aubrey Madkour, who lives on Chatham Drive in the Vista Park subdivision, says she and her husband heard a loud noise outside their home around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“We saw that the cable here was down and that there was a small U-Haul truck that was across the street right where the cable had fallen,” Madkour said.

Madkour says it appeared the occupants of the U-Haul retrieved the cable wire from the top of the truck and drove off.

Just days ago, another crime happened outside her home.

“This past Friday, I had just rented a small car while my regular car is in the shop, and overnight, less than 24 hours after getting it, someone had shot out the rear passenger window,” Madkour explained.

She says the perpetrator got inside the car, disassembled the steering wheel, and then left.

It is almost like déjà vu for this homeowner.

“Actually, about five years ago, I was the victim of an attempted carjacking on my driveway, the same house, and so I thought things were getting better, but apparently, they definitely are not.”

Neighbors are asking NOPD to intervene to deter perpetrators from coming into their neighborhood.

“There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood, a lot of families, and so we’re all really concerned,” Madkour said. “We would love more police presence just patrolling in our neighborhood, especially overnight when all these crimes seem to be taking place.”

NOPD is investigating the attempted car theft, but as of Wednesday afternoon, they had no record of the cable theft. AT&T crews said they could not get an officer on scene.