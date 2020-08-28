Neighbors blocks away from Domino Sugar Refinery were scared by explosion

ARIBI– On Thursday around 4 p.m., Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at at the Domino Sugar Refinery, in Arabi, and today neighbors are talking about the scary ordeal.

According to Parish President Guy McInnis, an explosion was reported, which resulted in the fire.

Reports show that everyone was evacuated from the building, and a head count was completed.

There have been no injuries reported. 130 employees were evacuated.

Those in the area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution, although sources say there is no dangerous chemicals at the refinery.

“The firefighters are really the heroes because they were right on it, it could’ve been catastrophic,” Randy Landers said.

Max Landry owns “The Aribi Food Store” just blocks away and the explosion was too close for comfort.

“I was more concerned for the people in our community, that someone could get hurt. We have a lot of kids and families in this neighborhood,” Landry said.

It took firefighters from St. Bernard Parish and Valero Refinery until about 6:30 p.m. to put out the blaze.

“Ultimately everything was good. Everything was safe, you know there was no loss of life,”Landry said.