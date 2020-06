(CNN) -- In an emotional response to George Floyd's family Sunday night, the Minneapolis police chief said in his mind, all four officers involved in the black man's killing bear the same responsibility.

"Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit," Chief Medaria Arradondo said. "Silence and inaction, you're complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened ... that's what I would have hoped for."