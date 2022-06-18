Increasing heat and humidity will be the main story locally for the next few days. Tropical moisture from the Gulf continues to flow into the region as high temperatures gradually climb higher each afternoon.

Sunshine will heat things up quickly as humidity stays elevated. Expect high temperatures to top out between 94 and 99 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” between 108 and 113 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is a small chance that rain will help cool things down. We have a 20 percent chance for rain, just to account for pop up showers late in the day. Any storms that develop will be brief, but may have locally heavy rainfall.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC is now only giving this system a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. Our next named next name on the list is Bonnie, but this wave will not likely develop.