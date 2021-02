RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 21 points plus 12 rebounds as Louisiana Tech got past UAB 70-58. Tavin Lovan led the Blazers with 11 points and six assists.

Green scores 18 to lift UCF past Tulane 53-49

Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points as Central Florida edged past Tulane 53-49. Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave with 14 points and eight rebounds.