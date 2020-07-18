NBA with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

News

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. It’s been over three months since the commissioners of major sports cancelled or postponed events because of the coronavirus. Enough time for us to grade them on how they’ve handled the virus so far. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons. One is to avoid taxing players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games. Also, some teams don’t have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

(Press Release Provided by Associated Press)

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News