NBA SUSPENDS SEASON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season until further notice due to the threat from Coronavirus.

Full statement from the NBA on Twitter:

The decision to suspend the season came after member of the Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus Wednesday.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared Wednesday evening.

“At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

Additionally, the NBA is suspending gameplay after all matches are completed on Wednesday.