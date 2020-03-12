NBA suspends season amid coronavirus outbreak

(Nexstar Media Wire) – NBA officials have suspended the season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” according to an NBA Communications press release Wednesday. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The test result prompted the cancelation of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.

The player was not in the arena, according to the release.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020