NAVY Recruiters visit Slidell High School

NEW ORLEANS - It's the second semester of student's senior years and they're gearing up for their next step!

The national branch extended an exclusive opportunity for graduates to learn what their program has to offer!

The NAVY recruiting force took a trip to Slidell High School and brought the Nimitz with them, a flagship asset that turns into a fully interactive experience!

“We're here because we're looking for high-quality students that are interested in joining the NAVY” Air Traffic Controller First Class, Jamie Britt told WGNO reporter, Rachael O’Neil.

Britt believes those high-quality candidates can be found at Slidell High.

After students register and get a custom dog tag, they enter the Nimitz!

The first stage is briefing: what the students will expect before their mission.

The second stage where the virtual tour happens! Eight students at a time get to navigate through a virtual tour and they say this experience feels like the real thing!

“Cause you could look around and see everything. You can look behind you and see people behind you and next to you” Slidell High School senior, Kody Dankin told us.

Students could also control the boat!

A 10-minute session that puts you in another world.

“When they get to look at this hands-on and actually perform it, they get a better understanding of what they NAVY offers.”

Which are: intelligence gathering, special warfare skills and techniques, and leadership under pressure.

“I’m pretty excited” Says Kody. “Yeah, I could see myself in the NAVY!”

“I hope that they realize that the NAVY is more than just sea duty. We wanna make sure to use the NAVY to achieve their goals!”

Today alone, the recruiting force says they've signed up over 10 people for follow up appointments!