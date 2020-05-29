Nationwide to lay off 250 employees, furlough 350 others

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide announced Thursday it would eliminate 250 positions across the country.

The layoffs will affect employees in the property and casualty claims, service and operations roles.

Employees whose positions are eliminated will receive more than 60 days worth of paid notice and a severance package, Nationwide said.

In addition, the company announced it would furlough 320 additional employees, including 65 in central Ohio, beginning June 8. Primarily affecting claims and operations roles, the employees are expected to be furloughed for up to 90 days, during which time the company will provide benefits and the affected employees can collect unemployment benefits.

The company said the moves were made due to the slowdown in business caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Nationwide is strong, stable and positioning itself for significant long-term growth,” the company wrote in a statement announcing the layoffs. “We are continuing the transformational journey to modernize and grow our company. Long-term investments we’ve made in technology, innovation and streamlined operations are shifting our workforce needs. ”

Nationwide is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.