Teen charged with driving into Memphis protest, hitting 4

This June 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Memphis Police Department shows Anthony Marcuzzo, who has been charged with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality in Memphis, Tenn. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

Protesters stand across Georgia Avenue from police officers on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. They were protesting the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, died after being handcuffed and pinned for several minutes beneath Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee. Protests entered their third night in Chattanooga.(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Protesters lay in the middle of the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Second Avenue in Memphis Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

A man raises his fist during an invocation by pastor and activist Earle Fisher, center, at podium, at a memorial for George Floyd on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis police on May 25. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Danielle Inez and her 5-year-old son Joseph observe a moment of silence during a memorial for George Floyd on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis police on May 25. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Memphis Police Department director Michael Rallings tells Memphians that the police are not their enemy, during a memorial service held for George Floyd at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Memphis Monday, June 8, 2020. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old motorist in Tennessee has been charged with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality, striking four.

According to police documents, Anthony Marcuzzo slowly drove his Chevrolet Tahoe into a line of people “and continued to move forward, pushing through the four demonstrators” during a Friday protest in Memphis.

A woman was carried 20 feet as she hung onto the driver’s side mirror. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Marcuzzo remained on the scene but was released. Police reviewed surveillance video and charged Marcuzzo on Saturday with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.