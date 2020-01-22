See the impeachment trial pictures the Senate didn’t want on TV

Press access to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has been severely restricted, and the only television coverage is through cameras controlled by the Senate itself.

That limits what the public can see of the trial, when the camera is focused only on the person speaking. Cameras can’t show how senators are reacting to arguments, what Chief Justice John Roberts is doing as he presides over the trial and what the House managers and Trump lawyers are doing as the trial unfolds.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy was in the Senate chamber Tuesday. Here’s what he saw:

  • Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) at the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020.
  • Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) at the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the Senate impeachment trial, and views a screen showing video evidence, January 21, 2020.
  • Trump attorney Pat Cipollone addresses the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020.
