NASHVILLE – The Southeastern Conference 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

The SEC announced the move in a Tweet on the organization’s official Twitter account.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The cancellation comes on the heels of the NBA suspending the remainder of the 2020 season until further notice after at least one player tested positive for the coronavirus.