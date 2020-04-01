Santa Anita joins list of postponed Kentucky Derby preps

In a photo from April 4, horses exercise during a morning training session at Santa Anita Park.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Santa Anita Derby is off, for now. The West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby was to be run this weekend.

However, it will be postponed until later in the season while Santa Anita remains closed for live racing during the coronavirus pandemic on orders of the Los Angeles County Health Department.

Track officials say there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the track.

They are continuing to talk with the health department about the possibility of resuming live racing. Santa Anita offered a proposal to health officials, but officials say they have yet to hear back.