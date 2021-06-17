Portland officers resign en masse from squad tasked with protest response

Some 50 officers who make up the unit voted to resign following the indictment of one of their members and an investigation into a detective on the team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which was at the forefront of policing protests, voted to resign from the unit en masse on Wednesday night, the mayor’s office confirmed to WGNO’s sister station, KOIN 6 News.

The mass resignation from the unit comes on the heels of an indictment of one of the officers in the unit on Tuesday and a state Justice Department review into another detective on the team, which was announced earlier on Wednesday.

Officer Corey Budworth was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault by a grand jury for allegedly using a baton on a freelance photojournalist during a declared riot on Aug. 18, 2020. Meanwhile, Det. Erik Kammerer’s use of force is currently under review by the Oregon Department of Justice.

In a statement, Portland Police Bureau said the officers left the unit but will continue their regular assignments.

“Last night, all of them, the police officer, detective and sergeant members of our Rapid Response Team met and as a result of that discussion, voted to — as a group — to offer their resignation from their assignment with the Rapid Response Team,” Acting Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said during a meeting with the media late Thursday morning. “These people will all still be Portland Police Bureau employees, but the Rapid Response Team is a voluntary assignment within the police bureau. This represents approximately 50 people that we’re talking about.”

Davis said the investigation and indictment factored into the officers’ decision to resign from the unit but they weren’t the sole reasons.

“I think that really this is a culmination of a long process and it’s not just an indictment that caused this to happen,” he said. “They’re not feeling like the sacrifice they’ve made necessarily has been understood very well.”

Davis said the bureau is working to ensure safety for the city following the mass resignation. If any protests devolve into riots in the coming days, he said there will still be a police response from other officers within the bureau “with as close to adequate resources as we can get.” Some groups have advertised “direct action” events starting Thursday night. Past “direct action” protests have commonly led to riots in Portland.

In an interview on Wednesday, Daryl Turner, the Portland Police Association’s executive director, called the indictment of Budworth “100% politically charged.” Turner expressed his frustration over the number of cases connected to riots from last summer that Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt dismissed or declined to prosecuted along with issues with Portland City Hall.

“I know we’re not going to get support from City Hall; I know we’re not going to get support from the DA’s office but we surely need the support of our command structure,” he said. “During these protests, our hands were tied to what we could do, if we were using CS gas we wouldn’t have to worry about the hands-on approach or less-lethal impact munitions. But of course, that was taken away from us and the city did not fight it.”

District Attorney Mike Schmidt released a statement on the response team’s disbanding Thursday afternoon, saying that management and staffing of the Rapid Response Team falls within the purview of the leadership of the Portland Police Bureau.

“I have confidence that the Bureau will continue their mission to maintain public safety. In the meantime, my office will continue to focus on the fair and just prosecution of criminal matters. We cannot expect the community to trust law enforcement if we hold ourselves to a lower standard,” Schmidt said.

On Wednesday, Schmidt told OPB there would be more investigations into officer conduct in connection with the 2020 protests.

Besides policing protests, the Rapid Response Team is also trained and responsible for responding to other events such as large-scale searches and human-made and natural disasters.

Schmidt’s office has declined interview requests from KOIN 6. The office of Mayor Ted Wheeler has not responded to repeated requests for interviews.