The District of Columbia National Guard is investigating the actions of its helicopters Monday night that were observed doing slow, low-level passes and hovering over crowds in an apparent attempt to disperse those who were out past the city's curfew, protesting over the death of George Floyd.

The DC National Guard first announced the investigation on Tuesday, saying in a statement provided to CNN that its commanding general, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, "directed an investigation into a June 1 low-flying maneuver conducted by one of our rotary aviation assets."