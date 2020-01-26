WATCH LIVE: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, among 5 killed in CA helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning, our sister station KTLA confirmed. He was 41.

Five people were killed in the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Vanessa Bryant was not believed to be among those on board.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and their newborn, Capri.

