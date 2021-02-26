Explosion strikes Israeli-owned ship in Mideast amid tension

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion has struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East, an unexplained blast renewing concerns about ship security amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The crew and vessel were safe, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

The explosion forced the vessel to head to the nearest port.

The site of the blast, the Gulf of Oman, saw a series of explosions in 2019 that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran against the backdrop of steeply rising threats between former President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders. Tehran denied the accusations