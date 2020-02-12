DOD identifies two U.S. soldiers killed in action in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The deceased are:

Sgt. 1st Class* Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class* Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both soldiers died on February 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

* indicates posthumous promotion