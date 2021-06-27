Biloxi Police dedicate ‘honor chair’ to fallen officer Robert “Bob” McKeithen

National/World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — On Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department dedicated an “Honor Chair” in the lobby of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center in memory of fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert “Bob” McKeithen.

The honor chair was provided by Saving A Hero’s Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a memorial to police departments who have suffered through the line of duty loss of a fellow officer.

The veteran officer was shot and killed in May 2019 as he stood outside his cruiser in front of Biloxi police headquarters.

  • (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)

“The Biloxi Police Department wishes to thank all the members of the community we so proudly serve, who were involved in making this thoughtful memorial a lasting part of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News