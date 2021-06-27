Biloxi Police dedicate ‘honor chair’ to fallen officer Robert “Bob” McKeithen

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — On Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department dedicated an “Honor Chair” in the lobby of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center in memory of fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert “Bob” McKeithen.

The honor chair was provided by Saving A Hero’s Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a memorial to police departments who have suffered through the line of duty loss of a fellow officer.

The veteran officer was shot and killed in May 2019 as he stood outside his cruiser in front of Biloxi police headquarters.

(Courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)

“The Biloxi Police Department wishes to thank all the members of the community we so proudly serve, who were involved in making this thoughtful memorial a lasting part of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.