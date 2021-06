NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Significant staffing and maintenance issues are to blame for hundreds of American Airlines flights being canceled this weekend.

A total of 123 flights were canceled on Saturday, 178 on Sunday and 97 have already been canceled for Monday.

The airlines states that it may continue to cancel at least 50-60 flights per day for the rest of June and 50-80 flights per day through July.



