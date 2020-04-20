1 killed by suspected tornado as storms rake South

HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — One person is dead after a night of severe weather blasted the Deep South.

A south Alabama coroner says 61-year-old Jerry Oliver Williams of Henry County was killed when a suspected tornado hit a mobile home Sunday night. Rescuers found the man’s body under the wreckage, but his wife and child weren’t hurt.

The death came after firefighters had to work through storms to contain a blaze at the main music building at the University of Alabama, about 200 miles northwest in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but it happened as storms were in the area.