National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Arklamiss on Wednesday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes were spawned in the Arklamiss during Wednesday night’s storms.

In Ouachita Parish, a EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 mph started in Downsville at approximately 6:48 PM on Wednesday. The tornado only lasted for 3 minutes but traveled roughly 2.8 miles.

The tornado started near the intersection of Abe Benton Road and Sibley Road, just northwest of Calhoun. The tornado tracked east-northeast for a few miles and did minor tree damage across Highway 151, Francis Road, Leon Linder Road, and Route 837 coming into Eureka. The NWS says little to no structure damage was found.

In Morehouse Parish, an EF-1 tornado tracked just north of Bastrop. That tornado had a maximum wind speed of 104 mph.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in West Carroll Parish just south of the Arkansas/Louisiana border, and tracked northeast to Kilbourne. The tornado, which had max wind speeds of 95 mph, moved into Arkansas for a short time before lifting.

In Arkansas, an EF-0 tornado touched down southwest of Eudora in Chicot County, Arkansas. That tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 85 mph.

All of these details are from preliminary surveys and the National Weather Service says more information will be released soon.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 84° 64°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 95% 80° 63°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 81° 64°

Monday

78° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 78° 69°

Tuesday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 78° 70°

Wednesday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 68°

Thursday

74° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 74° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

76°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
76°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
75°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
73°

71°

7 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
93%
71°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
65°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News