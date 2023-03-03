NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is here and you can be sure to pick up some delicious treats at a nearby location.

Starting Friday (Mar. 3rd), Girl Scouts Louisiana East troops will set up booths selling cookies at select locations around the state.

Those looking to purchase cookies have until March 19th.

These young entrepreneurs began preparing in January to share cookies with the community and this weekend will mark the final stage in the girl scout season.

“As we kick off our direct (booth) sales this weekend, we are thankful for the support of the southeast Louisiana community. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts learn five essential skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics, which will empower their success in the future,” stated Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

All Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local, and sponsor programs for young girls to attend camp and spearhead community service projects.

Those looking to visit booths in March can purchase cookies at the following locations:

New Orleans

Lakeview Grocery, 801 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124

801 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124 Bricolage Academy , 2426 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

, 2426 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119 Walmart Supercenter , 4001 Behrman Place, New Orleans, LA 70114

, 4001 Behrman Place, New Orleans, LA 70114 Walmart Supercenter, 6000 Bullard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70128

Metairie

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Sam’s Club, 3900 Airline Dr Metairie, LA 70001

3900 Airline Dr Metairie, LA 70001 Walmart Supercenter, 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

Gretna

Rouses, 91 Westbank Expressway 600, Gretna, LA 70053

Chalmette

B and G , 501 W. Judge Perez, Chalmette, LA 70043

, 501 W. Judge Perez, Chalmette, LA 70043 Breaux Mart, 315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043

Harvey

Sam’s Club, 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Westwego

MO’s Pizza, 1112 Avenue H, Westwego, LA 70094

Marrero

Lefort’s Seafood, 6720 Lapalco Blvd #A, Marrero, LA 70072

6720 Lapalco Blvd #A, Marrero, LA 70072 Lowe’s, 4950 Promenade Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

4950 Promenade Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Walgreens, 1891 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

Kenner

Petco, 3500 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065

3500 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Sam’s Club, 455 31St Street, Kenner, LA 70065

Slidell

Mattress Firm, 173 Northshore Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460

173 Northshore Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460 Mattress Firm, 1860 Lindberg Dr., Slidell, LA 70458

1860 Lindberg Dr., Slidell, LA 70458 SMM Men’s Club Fish Fry, 1050 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458

More information on how to find booths in your area, purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or donate cookies to local causes can be found using the Cookie Finder at www.gsle.org/cookies.

