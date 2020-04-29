National Endowment for the Humanities Offering Grants to Help Save Jobs in Non-profit Sectors

BATON ROUGE– The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) invites applications from eligible organizations seeking support for at-risk humanities positions and projects that have been impacted by the coronavirus. Through this funding opportunity, NEH will award grants to museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, independent research institutions, professional organizations, colleges and universities, and other cultural organizations across the country to help these entities continue to advance their mission during the interruption of their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Louisiana’s culture, arts, and humanities play a vital role into the success of our state’s tourism industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This emergency relief funding from NEH can offer aid to vulnerable areas looking for some budgetary assistance including, historic sites, museums, and libraries. I encourage all qualifying statewide partners to apply for this important NEH grant.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recognizes that the non-profit humanities sector is an essential component of America’s economic and civic life. NEH has received supplemental funding to provide emergency relief to institutions and organizations working in the humanities that have been affected by the coronavirus. In keeping with Congress’s intent in enacting the CARES Act, proposed short-term projects should emphasize retaining or hiring humanities staff.

“The Louisiana Office of Tourism is constantly looking for any and all helpful information designed to help stabilize our partners during this coronavirus,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois. “The more jobs we can stabilize in the non-profit sectors, the faster we can get back to the business of hosting millions of visitors to our culturally diverse and dynamic state.”

More information is available on the NEH grant webpage. The closing date for applications is May 11, 2020.