Roasting coffee beans for the world

NEW ORLEANS – It’s National Coffee Day.

The day to celebrate the drink that’s a part of New Orleans history.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to meet the man behind the beans.

He’s Felton Jones.

He’s chief Roast Master at New Orleans Roast Coffee.

Felton has the right recipe, all right.

And he has a big heart for the world’s farmers who grow coffee beans.

New Orleans Roast Coffee buys beans from folks who support their communities around the planet.