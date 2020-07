NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Organizers of a national workers strike say, tens of thousands are set to walk off the job this morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality.

It’s being called the “Strike for Black Lives.” Workers in a variety of fields will take part in events targeting corporations and government leaders.

Major actions are expected in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles.