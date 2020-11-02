Natchitoches parish police chief arrested, charged with felony cruelty to juvenile

Goldonna Police Chief Joe Hines is being held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. (Photo courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

GOLDONNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Natchitoches parish police chief is being held without bond in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Goldonna Police Chief Joe Hines on Sunday was arrested and charged with on count of felony cruelty to a juvenile, following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Friday, two DCFS investigators requested that a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputy accompany them while they investigated a hotline complaint in reference to a juvenile at a home in Goldonna, La.

Following the home visit, the DCFS advised the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office that, based on their investigation, there was no evidence of abuse and DCFS decided not to remove the child at that time.

Following the DCFS decision, however, the NPSO opened a criminal investigation into the matter that involved working throughout the weekend to obtain additional video evidence, witness statements, suspect statements, as well as interviewing the minor child.

As a result of the NPSO investigation, on Sunday, the NPSO Criminal Investigation Department obtained a warrant from the 10th Judicial Court for the arrest of Hines for one felony count of cruelty to a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has pertinent information about this matter, contact the NPSO CID. NPSO will update the public with new information as the case evolves.