NASA to test RS-25 engines again at Stennis Thursday

NASA will be conducting another test of their SLS rocket system on Thursday at the Stennis Space Center. Once again all four of the RS-25 engines will be tested. Due to Covid restrictions the public will not be allowed to gather for the test but will be able to stream it on the NASA website.

Hank Allen sat down with Doug Bradley, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Deputy Program Manager for the RS-25 engine, to discuss the upcoming test.

This is all part of the larger NASA mission in which the Space Launch System (SLS) will be used for deep space exploration. Bradley says one of the goals is to get people back to the moon and then eventually on Mars.

Check out the full video for details on the program and what it means for Space Exploration as well as the impact it could have on everyone.

The test is scheduled between 2 and 4 PM on Thursday, March 18th.