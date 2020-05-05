NASA says rocket ready for testing in Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boeing and NASA Space Launch System (SLS) teams completed a review that ensures the rocket’s first core stage will be prepared to resume testing when Stennis Space Center reopens in Mississippi.

According to the Boeing Company, the review validates the avionics are ready for the next phase of the Green Run test.

In addition, the Boeing team successfully completed the final Stage Controller Readiness Review with NASA, confirming that the stage controller will be ready to work when all the SLS avionics hardware and software are analyzed together.

The Boeing-built SLS is NASA’s most powerful rocket and will be used to transport the first woman and next man to the Moon for the agency’s Artemis program.

According to the Boeing Company, Avionics teams in Florida and Alabama are now completing the final software development and test work that will support the Wet Dress Rehearsal and 8.5-minute hot-fire test, simulating the rocket’s first launch.

