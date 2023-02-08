NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NASA has conducted it’s first test of a redesigned rocket engine, the RS-25, for use in future Artemis space missions.

The testing serves as the beginning of engine production by NASA contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne. The new engines will help power Artemis missions to the Moon, and ultimately to Mars.

Four RS-25 engines are fired simultaneously to power the core stage of the Artemis rocket as it lifts the Orion crew capsule out of Earth’s orbit.

During the test, the engines were fired for eight and a half minutes– the same length of time the engines must operate in an actual launch.

NASA says the engine operated at a 111% power success rate for most of the test.

Through Artemis missions, NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.