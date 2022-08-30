(WGNO) — NASA is now targeting Saturday, September 3 for the launch of the Artemis I flight test around the Moon.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. ET/1:17 p.m. CT.

Officials say they have been working on the problem with Engine #3 since the countdown clock stopped at T-40 minutes on Monday, August 29. Even in the testing phase for the rocket, they never got to the point where the issue was discovered.

If scientists and engineers cannot fix the problem while the rocket is on the launch pad, they will have to take it back to the Vehicle Assembly Building where it may take weeks to fix.