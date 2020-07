JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)- The NAACP says, “enough is enough.”

The black community in Jefferson Parish is bothered that Jefferson Parish deputies won’t face criminal charges after the death of a suspect.

Keeven Robinson was a drug suspect who died in 2018, after being tackled and restrained by four JPSO deputies.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office concluded that Robinson’s cause of death was a homicide but, the parish prosecutor refuses to charge the deputies.