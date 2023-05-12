NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As city leaders continue to fight blight, residents in New Orleans East are celebrating a neighborhood improvement that they hope will make the area safer.

A 20-acre apartment complex that was never repaired after Hurricane Katrina is one of the latest properties to be torn down in an effort to stop criminal activity while getting rid of an eyesore.

According to police, over the years the building had become a haven for crime–stolen cars were stripped and there was illegal dumping of tires and hazardous materials, and drug sales– creating both an environmental and crime concern for residents.

Following the demolition, the Mayor’s administration’s goal is to make the property available for redevelopment, in order to bring back business opportunities and economic development.

“I’m excited for New Orleans East, because it does matter. Everyone at the table understood we have to work together to get things done in our city and be active in terms of ridding blight,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

“Due to the aggressive work of Code Enforcement, we have gone from the worst blight in the nation to fewer than 15,000 blighted properties. We will continue being intentional about where we’re putting our money and our resources to keep this positive momentum going,” Cantrell said.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.