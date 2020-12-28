Mystikal’s attorney says toxicology testing and surveillance video helped clear rapper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A defense attorney says surveillance video and toxicology testing of an alleged date rape is what lead to the charges against rapper Mystikal to be dropped.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday, Dec. 17 that it will drop the rape and kidnapping charges against 50-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler.

Tyler was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, stemming from an alleged incident in 2016.

Additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury.

“Mystikal paid a high price for this case,” said Verity Gentry, who was Tyler’s defense attorney.

“18 months in jail. A $3 million dollar bond. An ankle bracelet for a better part of a year, but through all that he remained optimistic that he would be cleared of all of the charges.”

Gentry says casino surveillance video and toxicology testing of an alleged date rape drug lead to the charges being dismissed.

“I am thankful that there was irrefutable evidence of innocence in this case. Lots of people aren’t so lucky.”

Gentry studied toxicology reports and found inconsistencies and sent it to an expert. It was agreed that no date rape drug was used in this case.





