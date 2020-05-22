3 critical after shootout in Slidell home

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two men and a woman critical at a home in Slidell.

The shooting happened on May 21 around 9:00 p.m. in the Kingspoint Subdivision near Voters Road in Slidell.

Investigators believe an altercation began at a Slidell business earlier in the night and then reignited at the home. Multiple shots were fired, and a fourth person was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the fight.

There is no word yet on any arrests or suspects that may be involved. This is an active STPSO investigation.