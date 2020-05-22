3 critical after shootout in Slidell home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two men and a woman critical at a home in Slidell.

The shooting happened on May 21 around 9:00 p.m. in the Kingspoint Subdivision near Voters Road in Slidell.

Investigators believe an altercation began at a Slidell business earlier in the night and then reignited at the home. Multiple shots were fired, and a fourth person was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the fight.

There is no word yet on any arrests or suspects that may be involved. This is an active STPSO investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News