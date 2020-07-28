Multiple shootings and one homicide overnight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD was busy late Monday night and early Tuesday morning with two separate shootings, one double shooting, and one homicide.

The night started shortly before 7:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the intersection of St. Anthony and North Johnson streets. The victim from this incident later arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 10:30 p.m., a double shooting took place at the intersection of France and North Villere streets. Police say that they found two victims, one man and one woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by EMS but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Around the same time, another shooting happened in the 2600 block of Clover street. One male victim arrived at a nearby hospital injured from the shooting. No other details were provided.

Around 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning, Eighth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 500 block of Baronne street. Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS later pronounced him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact NOPD officers or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.