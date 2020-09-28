Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.

Users of several different Microsoft services reported problems Monday afternoon, according to website Downdetector.com.
The outages appeared to affect users across the country.
“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” Microsoft said in a tweet.
Microsoft followed up in a tweet saying in part, “We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact,” then tweeted that after they change, they are “not observing an increase in successful connections.” Microsoft says they are now “working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause.”
The affected products include Office 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, OneDrive and SharePoint.
Reports appeared to come in shortly after 2 p.m. PST.
This is a developing story.