Multiple juveniles escape from Bridge City Center for Youth

BRIDGE CITY, La.— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WGNO that multiple juveniles escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth just after midnight on April 28.

The center is located at 3225 River Rd. in Bridge City.

Exactly how many juveniles escaped is unknown at this time, but as of the last update around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, none of the escapees have been apprehended.

Some residents are receiving robo-calls to alert them if those escaped are in the area. The Office of Juvenile Justice is leading the search with assistance from JPSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.