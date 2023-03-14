ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Five people have been arrested in connection with a multiple shooting in Abbeville on Feb. 24, authorities said.

Kalen Christopher Cormier, 20, Kirby Jarmall Woods, 20, Roderick Keith Guidry Jr., 22, Tre’von Tyreek Ardoin and an unidentifierd juvenile were each charged with 4 counts Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

All five suspects are being held on $500,000 bail.

On Feb. 24 at 9:46 p.m. the Abbeville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Family Dollar store and ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge on Veterans Memorial Drive. Abbeville Police and Vermilion Task Force arrived to find a crowd of people yelling, people attempting to help the gunshot victims and cars leaving in all directions.

Abbeville Police Department said this case is still actively under investigation and urges the public to provide any further information regarding this or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.