NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A multi-vehicle crash shuts down three lanes on 1-10 East at the High-rise.

According to NOPD officials, officers responded to a call about a traffic incident around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 25). At the scene officers located an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved in a crash.

At this time there are no updates on the involved parties’ conditions.

All three lanes of travel have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at the Louisa Exit. The NOPD advises motorists to take alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

