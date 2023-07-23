BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A multi-vehicle crash in Bogalusa claimed the life of two people on Sunday, July 23.
Officials with the Bogalusa Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple reports around 1:00 a.m. regarding a multi-vehicle accident on South Columbia Street near E 7th Street. At the scene officers located multiple occupants who were seriously injured.
It is unclear how many people were injured in total but according to BPD Facebook post at least two people died in the crash.
There are no further updates at this time.
Latest Posts:
- 3 Baton Rouge police on leave after armed suspect and a male victim die in shooting
- Smithsonian Latino museum sees its fate thrown into budget fight
- Multi-vehicle crash in Bogalusa leaves two dead, many injured
- How after-school clubs became a new battleground in the Satanic Temple’s push to preserve separation of church and state
- Actors, union members hold panel on strike, AI technology at Comic-Con
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.