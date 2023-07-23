BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A multi-vehicle crash in Bogalusa claimed the life of two people on Sunday, July 23.

Officials with the Bogalusa Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple reports around 1:00 a.m. regarding a multi-vehicle accident on South Columbia Street near E 7th Street. At the scene officers located multiple occupants who were seriously injured.

It is unclear how many people were injured in total but according to BPD Facebook post at least two people died in the crash.

There are no further updates at this time.