Much needed, quiet forecast for the week ahead

Well, we’ll be beginning to sound like broken records due to consecutive below average high temperatures each afternoon this week!



Today, New Orleans International Airport reached 87 degrees, and this same trend remains within our forecast for 24 more hours.

Based off of a ridge, conditions stay hot and dry until another reinforcing front arrives Sunday, but rain chances will stay limited.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet, too, as the National Hurricane Center is issuing no chance of development throughout open water.

Overnight, sixties and seventies continue making locations north and south of Lake Pontchartrain feel very fall-like.

Apply sunscreen tomorrow if outside exercising because the theme is sunshine right now!