MSY cancels all arriving and departing flights for Sunday, August 29

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Is Ready for Escalating Passenger Volumes
Remember These Travel Tips as You Prepare to Fly Once Again

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Airport announced the cancelation of all flights on Sunday, August 29. The notice includes all departing and arriving flights.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon, but rain and wind will be felt well before landfall.

Ida continues to show signs of strengthening on Saturday afternoon as it sets its sights on the southeast and south-central Louisiana coast. According to the NHC forecast track, the landfall point is very similar to the past few days.

The main change is the track at landfall has shifted a little east, closer to Grand Isle in Lower Lafourche, Terrebonne, and southern Jefferson, which means larger impacts will be felt in the immediate New Orleans area. There’s the chance it could still shift further east, though.

Total rainfall expected by Tuesday at 5:00 PM

Storm surge, street flooding, and flash flooding continue to be of major concern for southern Louisiana. Rainfall totals will vary depending on proximity to water bodies, but Metairie can expect around 12 inches, 12 inches in Lafitte, and Ponchatoula may see more than a foot of rainfall.

Please be safe and have plenty of supplies if you are staying during the storm. This will be a dangerous situation for many. Plan to not be able to leave the house through the day Sunday and Sunday night, and likely Monday as well. Many areas will be in for a very long clean-up process near the center of this storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Gulf not a threat for now but heavy rain could be

Locally heavy rain threat

NOPE!

Jacob!

Don't Do It Mindy!

Hot Monday, cold front to push tropical moisture east late week

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 74°

Wednesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 88° 74°

Sunday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News